Woman attacked, killed in La Brea furniture store, LAPD says

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- An employee of a furniture store on La Brea Avenue was attacked and killed Thursday afternoon by a man still on the loose, Los Angeles police said.LAPD units were called just before 2 p.m. to the Croft House furniture store in the 300 block of La Brea, near Beverly Boulevard.LAPD Detective Herman Frettlohr said in an afternoon press conference that the victim was at the store by herself when she was attacked and killed by the suspect, who was last seen going out the back of the store, heading northbound through an alley.The employee was found dead by a customer who entered the business, Frettlohr said.Police did not disclose if a weapon had been recovered or how the woman was killed.The suspect is described as Black, wearing a black hoodie with skinny jeans and dark shoes. He had on a white N95 mask and was carrying a backpack, police said.Police have not yet released the name of the victim. Sources tell Eyewitness News the woman was 24 years old.The relationship between the suspect and victim is unknown and a motive for the attack remains under investigation.Police are combing through surveillance footage.