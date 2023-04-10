The more than 30,000 tulips planted at Descanso Gardens are now in bloom, and thanks to all this rain we have seen this year, the results are even more stunning than usual.

Tulips at Descanso Gardens begin to bloom, creating a feast for the senses

LA CAÑADA FLINTRIDGE, Calif. (KABC) -- The more than 30,000 tulips planted at Descanso Gardens are now in bloom, and thanks to all this rain we have seen this year, the results are even more stunning than usual.

The tulips are planted at the La Cañada Flintridge forest area following its annual "Enchanted" holiday show.

Visitors to Descanso Gardens will be able to see tulips in a variety of colors, including red, pink, yellow and purple.

The tulips are located in Descanso Garden's Promenade area, and visitors can also see displays of cherry blossoms in the Japanese Garden and hyacinths in the Rose Garden.

Descanso Gardens is open daily and sells adult tickets for $15.