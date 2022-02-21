Hundreds of 'Fight for Air Climb' participants at LA Coliseum raise over $230K for lung health

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Hundreds of climbers took on the steps of the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum Sunday to take part in the 15th Annual SoCal "Fight for Air Climb," to raise funds and awareness for the American Lung Association.ABC7 was as a proud sponsor of the event. Our own David Ono served as the emcee.Many climbers had their own personal reasons for taking part in the event, including Rona White, who is a stage four lung cancer survivor."Here I am, advanced stage, and you know, thriving, thriving five years later and so, it's like I'm celebrating this 5-year birthday, because this is truly a celebration, but it also happens to be my 50th birthday, so it's another celebration on top of it," said White.The event raised more than $230,000 dollars for the American Lung Association. Our ABC7 team raised nearly $16,000 of that, so a big thank you to everyone who donated, and we hope to see you on the steps next year.