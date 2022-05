LA County to consider making the county a safe haven for women seeking abortions

EMBED >More News Videos A leaked draft Supreme Court opinion obtained by Politico shows the panel's conservative majority of justices is ready to overturn nearly 50 years of established abortion rights.

LOS ANGELES (CNS) -- Amid news the U.S. Supreme Court is poised to overturn the landmark abortion-rights decision Roe v. Wade, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors Tuesday will consider throwing its support behind a proposed pilot project aimed at making the county a safe haven for women seeking abortions and reproductive health care.The vote was already on the board's agenda, but it took on added significance late Monday when Politico reported that the U.S. Supreme Court has voted to strike down abortion protections provided under the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision and 1992 Planned Parenthood v. Casey ruling.Politico obtained what it called a draft ruling written by Justice Samuel Alito that opines, in part, "Roe was egregiously wrong from the start.""We hold that 'Roe' and 'Casey' must be overruled," the document states, according to Politico. "It is time to heed the Constitution and return the issue of abortion to the people's elected representatives."Politico noted that the document is still in draft form, and Supreme Court decisions can change based on the drafts of rulings. It notes the ruling will not be final until it is published, likely within the next two months. But the document states the ruling was supported by four other Republican-appointed justices -- Clarence Thomas, Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh and Amy Coney Barrett.If the decision does become final, it would strike down one of the most debated Supreme Court rulings of the past century. Roe v. Wade guarantees abortion rights throughout the U.S. until the fetus is viable, typically between 22 and 24 weeks. Overturning the decision would strip away federal protection of abortion rights, and leave it up to individual states to set abortion policy.Notoriously liberal California is unlikely to take steps to ban or limit access to abortion, and discussions have already been under way about creating safe havens for women across the country to pursue reproductive health care in the state.The county Board of Supervisors on Tuesday will consider voting its support of Senate Bill 1245, which would establish a "reproductive health-care pilot project in the county to support innovated approaches and patient-centered collaborations to safeguard patient access to abortions, regardless of residency," according to the motion by Supervisors Holly Mitchell and Sheila Kuehl."It would also amplify the work of being a safe haven for abortion and reproductive health care," according to the motion. "This bill aims to address the current barriers to accessing abortion care in California and will expand the work around sexual and reproductive health-care services in the largest county in the nation."The motion specifically calls on the county's lobbyists in Sacramento to advocate in support of the legislation -- contingent on the state allocating funds to support the program and a one-time budget request of $20 million for the pilot project.Last month, Los Angeles City Council President Nury Martinez introduced a motion aimed at preparing the city for a possible influx of people from other states seeking abortions in California."A woman's right to an abortion is crucial to our fight for equality in America" Martinez said. "We cannot ask women to risk their lives by revoking their right to a safe medical procedure. I stand with women, California stands with women, and today, our city has reaffirmed that Los Angeles stands with and for women"The motion, if passed by the City Council, would direct the Chief Legislative Analyst to coordinate the city's response with the Los Angeles County departments of Health Services and Public Health. The CLA would identify how the city could respond to a possible increase in demand for abortions in Los Angeles, as other areas of the country may ban abortions or enact more strict measures against them.Martinez's office cited a study from the Guttmacher Institute that said California is likely to experience a 3,000% increase -- from 46,000 to 1.4 million -- of women of reproductive age whose closest abortion provider is California.The U.S. Supreme Court decision stems from the Mississippi case Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization. In violation of Roe v. Wade and Planned Parenthood v. Casey, Mississippi passed a law in 2018 prohibiting abortions after the 15th week of pregnancy.Mississippi's abortion law followed a strategy by anti-abortion groups to ban abortion after they claim fetuses experience pain, according to The Washington Post. However, most research says that fetuses do not experience pain until 29 or 30 weeks into the pregnancy, the newspaper reported.