EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=4072042" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Los Angeles County has reached a $14.3 million settlement with the family of Frank Mendoza, who was mistakenly killed by sheriff's deputies in 2014.

Los Angeles County supervisors approved a $14.3 million settlement to the family of a man shot to death by a sheriff's deputy in 2014.The deputy accidentally shot 54-year-old Frank Mendoza while he was trying to escape his Pico Rivera home.The deputy mistook Mendoza for an armed parolee who had broken into Mendoza's home.The suspect, Cedric Ramirez, was an ex-convict and known gang member who had exchanged gunfire with deputies that day. After Mendoza was shot, Ramirez continued to hold a hostage inside the home until a SWAT team eventually entered the home and killed Ramirez.Mendoza left behind five children.The settlement is believed to be one of the largest ever paid by the county in a non-class-action lawsuit.