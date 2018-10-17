LA County approves $14.3M settlement with family of man killed by deputy in 2014

EMBED </>More Videos

Los Angeles County supervisors approved a $14.3 million settlement to the family of a man shot by a sheriff's deputy in 2014.

By ABC7.com staff
PICO RIVERA, Calif. (KABC) --
Los Angeles County supervisors approved a $14.3 million settlement to the family of a man shot to death by a sheriff's deputy in 2014.

The deputy accidentally shot 54-year-old Frank Mendoza while he was trying to escape his Pico Rivera home.

The deputy mistook Mendoza for an armed parolee who had broken into Mendoza's home.

EMBED More News Videos

Los Angeles County has reached a $14.3 million settlement with the family of Frank Mendoza, who was mistakenly killed by sheriff's deputies in 2014.



The suspect, Cedric Ramirez, was an ex-convict and known gang member who had exchanged gunfire with deputies that day. After Mendoza was shot, Ramirez continued to hold a hostage inside the home until a SWAT team eventually entered the home and killed Ramirez.

Mendoza left behind five children.

The settlement is believed to be one of the largest ever paid by the county in a non-class-action lawsuit.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
lawsuitlos angeles county sheriff's departmentdeputy-involved shootingsettlementPico RiveraLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
1 dead in Pico Rivera barricade situation
Prayer service held for slain Pico Rivera grandfather
Info emerges about suspect in Pico Rivera shootout
Pico Rivera shootout: Autopsy confirms deputy fired fatal round
Fallout follows mistaken shooting of Pico Rivera man
Top Stories
OC surgeon, girlfriend plead not guilty in sex assault case
Dodgers' Machado fined for kicking Brewers' Jesus Aguilar
Oxnard veteran receives Medal of Honor at White House
Feinstein, de Leon to have 1st and only debate ahead of midterms
Dodgers vs. Brewers: NLCS Game 5 preview
California cities top list of towns with worst roads in US
Children's Hospital Los Angeles doctor to be honored for pioneering work
VIDEO: BMW driver runs over sleeping homeless man in Studio City
Show More
Rollout of earthquake early warning system announced
Chaka Khan announced as 2019 Rose Parade grand marshal
VIDEO: Man with gun robs Winchell's Donuts in South LA
Mom chases down son, 14, who took her BMW, spanks him with belt
George Pennacchio shares memories of growing up in Lynwood
More News