Got an L.A. County library card? You can use it to check out books, movies and music - but the library can also help you on your next summer project.

Need a sewing machine or shovel? You can borrow more than books with your LA County library card

You can borrow everything from drills and power washes, to gardening tools and sewing machines.

"We have a lot of moms, families, parents who will create special clothing, even things for their small businesses," said librarian Erika Goodwin.

She added that the sewing machine is a very popular item, as well as the Cricut machine for crafting projects.

Many traditional power and hand tools are also available to rent. You can also check out equipment for gardening, crafting, baking or even repairing bikes and cars.

A full catalog of what you can borrow is online.

"The community is always amazed. They come in and the first thing that they ask us is if it's free. We tell them not only is it free, but there is no deposit, we don't require a cash deposit, we don't require a credit card deposit - it would be just like checking out a book."

Five of L.A. County's public libraries will lend you tools. Those locations are in Compton, Lancaster, Norwalk, Rosemead and San Fernando.

You'll be able to borrow up to six items at a time for seven days - at no cost. All you need is your free L.A. County library card.

You can apply for one online or just bring your I.D. to your local library to fill out an application.

