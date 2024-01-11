8 probation officers on leave after 'significant incident' at Los Padrinos Juvenile Hall in Downey

DOWNEY, Calif. (KABC) -- Eight Los Angeles County probation officers have been placed on administrative leave following a "significant incident" last month at Los Padrinos Juvenile Hall in Downey, officials announced Wednesday.

The Department of Probation said the incident involved "misconduct" between the eight officers and detained juveniles, though further details were not released.

"Sharing this information publicly is an important step forward in my commitment to bring new leadership, transparency, and accountability to the Probation Department," said Probation Chief Guillermo Viera Rosa in a statement. "I am committed to providing a safe and secure environment that gives the youth committed to our care a clear path to rehabilitation. We are actively identifying and removing those who do not align with our core values and standards to eliminate the negative influences within our organization."

The juvenile hall was only recently reopened after two other county facilities were too problematic to remain open.

In an effort to maintain the integrity of the investigation, officials said the department's internal affairs will not be involved, and said the L.A. County Sheriff's Department will conduct an independent investigation.