LA County Sheriff Alex Villanueva tests positive for COVID

According to a statement issued by a spokesperson for the department, Villanueva is experiencing mild symptoms.
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva has tested positive for COVID-19.

"Regrettably, the Sheriff has tested positive for Covid. He has mild symptoms but is in good spirits," read the statement.

It's unclear how Villanueva may have contracted the virus.

The 59-year-old is vaccinated against COVID, though it's unclear if he has received a booster shot.

Villanueva is currently running for reelection.

After a tight race in the June 7 primary election, he's headed to a November runoff against retired Long Beach Police Chief Robert Luna.

The sheriff has long battled the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors on multiple issues, including a vaccine mandate in his department.

