LA county sheriff's deputy pleads not guilty to raping 14-year-old

A 15-year veteran of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department pleaded not guilty Wednesday to charges he raped a 14-year-old girl in Ventura County.For the past five years Detective Neil Kimball investigated crimes of abuse and sexual assault against minors with the LASD Special Victims Bureau. They involve the most sensitive cases, which require gaining the trust of victims who have been violated.Kimball now is charged with forcibly raping a 14-year-old girl in Camarillo. An enhancement is added alleging that he tied or bound her while he attacked her.The 45-year-old deputy is suspended with pay. Represented by a public defender Wednesday, he pleaded not guilty to the rape and to a separate charge of intimidating the victim to keep her from reporting the attack.The DA requested and obtained a protective order for the teen."He can't call her, text her, have any contact with her whatsoever," says Ventura County Deputy DA Patrice Koenig.LA County Sheriff Jim McDonnell says Kimball went on medical leave on Aug. 29 earlier this year. Another investigator was assigned to take over Kimball's cases and uncovered the alleged crime which happened on Nov. 6, 2017.Now as many as 300 of Kimball's cases will be reviewed."We will evaluate all of those cases to be able to take a look at those to determine was there anything improper or certainly criminal," McDonnell said.Kimball's lawyer questioned the amount of bail, $2 million, which he says was excessive. The judge said the bail amount would stand, at least for now.Kimball will be back in court on Dec. 18 for an early disposition conference.If convicted of all crimes he faces a term of 18 years to life in prison.