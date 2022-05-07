Man suspected of assault with a deadly weapon barricaded inside a home in La Crescenta

EMBED <>More Videos

Man suspected of assault barricaded inside home in La Crescenta

LA CRESCENTA, Calif. (KABC) -- A man suspected of an assault with a deadly weapon is barricaded inside a La Crescenta home.

The assault happened in the Sunland-Tujunga area at about noon Friday. Los Angeles police officers went to the home of the suspect, who lives in La Crescenta, according to the agency, and is keeping police at bay.

LAPD says the suspect may be armed with a gun.

Officers are on scene with long guns drawn.

There are no known evacuations, but some streets are blocked, and residents may be stuck inside their homes or unable to access them for the time being.

No further details were immediately known.

This is a developing news story. Updated information will be added here when it becomes available.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
la crescentalos angeles countycrimesouthern californiabarricade
Copyright © 2022 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
TOP STORIES
Dave Chappelle attack suspect ordered to stay away from comedian
Construction worker injured after steel frame collapses in Long Beach
Dog left tied to fire hydrant along with note from owner
CDC Director Walensky visits LA COVID-19 vaccine center amid surge
Inmate killed in attack at Kern County prison yard
Trump floated launching missiles at Mexico to 'destroy the drug labs'
Jurupa Valley brush fire prompts evacuation of Discovery Center
Show More
Wong, Gomez and 'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness'
3 people reportedly seen climbing crane in downtown LA
LA County begins sending out mail-in ballots for June primary election
Man pleads guilty in 5 killings in LA, Santa Monica; 2 in Texas
LA's California Flower Mall set with bargain bouquets for Mother's Day
More TOP STORIES News