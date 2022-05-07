Man suspected of assault with a deadly weapon barricaded inside a home in La Crescenta

LA CRESCENTA, Calif. (KABC) -- A man suspected of an assault with a deadly weapon is barricaded inside a La Crescenta home.The assault happened in the Sunland-Tujunga area at about noon Friday. Los Angeles police officers went to the home of the suspect, who lives in La Crescenta, according to the agency, and is keeping police at bay.LAPD says the suspect may be armed with a gun.Officers are on scene with long guns drawn.There are no known evacuations, but some streets are blocked, and residents may be stuck inside their homes or unable to access them for the time being.No further details were immediately known.