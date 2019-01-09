DEA chief in LA: Meth trafficking remains SoCal's biggest drug threat

EMBED </>More Videos

The head of the DEA in Los Angeles identifies meth trafficking as the region's top drug enforcement issue and says a border wall would likely not stop the flow of drugs into California.

By ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Opioid abuse is a growing problem in Southern California, along with the methamphetamine market. Both issues, among others, keep the federal Drug Enforcement Administration busy in Los Angeles.

David Downing, the special agent in charge of the DEA's LA office, stopped by the Eyewitness News studio to talk about how the agency is fighting drug trafficking in the region.

While opioid abuse is becoming a national crisis, Downing says meth is a bigger problem in LA.

"Meth, in terms of Southern California, is still our biggest drug threat, unfortunately," Downing said. "Probably more so because of the potential profit margin from it."

High-purity meth is produced in clandestine labs in Mexico then brought over the border into Los Angeles, he said. Last year, the DEA seized $20 million in meth alone.

Downing said building a wall at the border would not necessarily be the most effective means of stopping the flow of drugs into California because of how sophisticated the gangs and drug traffickers have become.

"Certainly every measure would be helpful," he said. "But a wall itself would not necessarily stop the flow of drugs as it traverses our area of responsibility into Los Angeles. We're still talking about airports, we're talking about passenger vehicles that go through legal ports of entry. There's so many ways that traffickers bring it in."

For more of Downing's discussion on combating the drug problem, watch the video above.
Related Topics:
drugsmethmethamphetaminemeth labillegal drugsopioidsborder wallmexicoSouthern California
(Copyright ©2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
LA teachers union postpones potential strike to Jan. 14
Billionaire Tom Steyer committing $40M to Trump impeachment effort
Real ID extension granted, allowing CA driver's licenses to be used to fly
Riverside County health officials: Child's death linked to pediatric flu
Trump threatens to cut off FEMA funding for California
Woolsey Fire: Deadline extended for assistance applications
SoCal teen survives shark attack near San Luis Obispo, gets 50 stitches
DNA sought of males at center where comatose woman had baby
Show More
CES 2019: Mercedes-Benz flaunts latest models
BROKEN MOUTH among several LA restaurants in Yelp's top 100 list
Azusa shootout: 1 man killed, 1 wounded after boy is fatally shot
Jeff Bezos, wife MacKenzie announce divorce
Man held for alleged theft of $10-million lottery ticket
More News