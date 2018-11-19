A Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department detective with the Special Victims Bureau has been arrested on suspicion of felony rape by force and felony witness tampering -- and the alleged crimes took place as part of his work with the department's Special Victims Bureau, Eyewitness News has learned.Detective Neil Kimball, 45, is being held on $2 million bail at the Twin Towers Correctional Facility in downtown Los Angeles. No charges have been filed, but Kimball was arrested on Friday and booked at the Lakewood station.According to a statement provided by the LASD to Eyewitness News, the investigation and arrest came from information provided to the LASD from a member of the public."The alleged conduct occurred during the scope of the employee's assignment with the Department's Special Victims Bureau," says the statement. "ICIB Investigators determined that the alleged crime occurred in the County of Ventura and reached out to the Ventura County District Attorney's Office to assist them with the case."As a detective with the Special Victims Bureau, Kimball investigated crimes related to abuse and sexual assault, including crimes against minors. His arrest follows a lengthy investigation by the the sheriff department's Internal Criminal Investigations Bureau, which primarily handles cases related to potential crimes by sheriff's personnel.Kimball is currently relieved of duty with pay, according to the LASD.