Ever wondered what a Dodger Stadium candle smells like? Now you can find out

A fragrance and lifestyle company recently created the Dodger Stadium Candle, which is supposed to give people the aroma of the beloved ball park.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- There's a candle for sale that is sure to be a grand slam with Dodger fans.

Homesick, a home fragrance and lifestyle company, creates candles that aims to capture the true essence of "that hometown feeling" - and its scent!

According to Homesick's website, top notes include popcorn, Tajin spice, and beer.

Some of the mid notes include peanuts, grilled corn, lime, sea salt and for the base, you'll smell fresh grass and peppercorn.

"With fireworks as impressive as the A-list fan base, the crowd exits the stadium with a belly full of esquites and a bright blue tongue reminiscent of ice cream and Icees," read a description.

You can purchase the Dodger Stadium candle now on Homesick's website for $39.