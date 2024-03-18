Dodgers beat South Korea's national team, 5-2, ahead of 'Seoul Series' kick-off

SEOUL (KABC) -- Some Dodgers fans woke up early Monday morning for some overseas baseball.

The Dodgers beat South Korea's national team, 5-2 in their exhibition matchup, ahead of Wednesday's season opener.

We're also seeing the team have a little fun on their trip! From enjoying the local street food to touring palaces. They are keeping us updated along the way.

It's all building up to this Wednesday when the Dodgers take on the Padres in the "Seoul Series" kick-off -- the first regular-season MLB games played in South Korea.

ABC7's Rob Fukuzaki arrived in South Korea and will be covering the sights and sounds of Seoul, as well as keeping a watch on Shohei Ohtani's anticipated Dodger debut against Manny Machado and the Padres.

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said Monday that Ohtani - ruled out this year as a pitcher after his second surgery on his right elbow - will soon start a throwing program that might allow him to play in the field this season.

"Shohei this year is primarily going to be the designated hitter," Roberts said. "Once we get back to the States, he is going to start his throwing program, which he hasn't started yet, We'll see how that progression goes. If his arm is healthy enough, we'll have that conversation in the field. I do know he's not going to pitch this year."

It's the first sign that Ohtani may do more than just DH after signing a $700 million, 10-year contract with the Dodgers. Of course, when he might play in the field is unclear - or if it happens at all.

The "Seoul Series" two-game set between the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres will be broadcast on ESPN.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.