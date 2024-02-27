LA Galaxy sign 17-year-old forward from La Puente to 3-year contract

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The Los Angeles Galaxy have signed a La Puente teen to a three-year contract, making him the third-youngest signing in team history - and one of only a handful of local players to rise up through the club's academy.

Ruben Ramos Jr., 17, has been playing for LA Galaxy II, the club's reserve team in the MLS Next Pro league.

The forward will stay with the Galaxy II through 2024 and then his contract for the Galaxy starts in 2025, lasting through the end of the 2027 season with a 2028 club option.

LA Galaxy II attacker Ruben Ramos Jr., left, and Wrexham defender Will Boyle vie for the ball during the first half of an MLS soccer match in Carson, Saturday, July 22, 2023. AP Photo/Ashley Landis

Ramos becomes the club's 19th player to ascend through the LA Galaxy Academy to sign as a Homegrown player. The MLS Homegrown rule allows clubs to develop young players from their region and sign them directly without going through the league draft.

"We are excited to announce Ruben as the latest Galaxy Academy member to sign as a Homegrown player," said LA Galaxy General Manager Will Kuntz. "Ruben's story is a testament to his character and our professional development pathway."