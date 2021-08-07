Officer shot, suspect dead after shooting in front of La Habra police station

LA HABRA, Calif. (KABC) -- A police officer was shot and a suspect is dead following a shooting in front of the La Habra Police Department station Friday evening.

The condition of the police officer was not immediately known, but the officer was transported to a hospital.

Councilmember James Gomez said in a video posted to Facebook that neighbors in the area reported hearing shots fired, and an investigation is underway. Gomez confirmed the suspect was killed.

Further details regarding what led to the shooting were not immediately available.

Video from the scene showed several police vehicles spread out across the area, and crime scene tape cordoned off an intersection.

DEVELOPING: We will add more details to this report as they become available.

