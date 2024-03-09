La Habra mechanic surprises homeless woman by gifting her a car

A homeless woman who has lived for years in a broken-down car recently received a life-changing gift from a La Habra mechanic she befriended years before.

LA HABRA, Calif. (KABC) -- An unhoused woman is grateful to the owner of La Habra Automotive after the mechanic gifted her a car.

For Felicia Lemon, her car is more than a way to get around town. For her, the gift from her friend is safety and shelter.

"He's helping me to exist, to live, period, in this world. He has done that for me," Lemon said.

Eduardo Navarro, who goes by Eddie, is the owner of La Habra Automotive.

That's where Lemon showed up years ago, unhoused after some legal trouble in 2010. Her 1997 Cavalier had broken down.

"Obviously, she lived in her car and there was a hard time getting someone to help her out," Navarro said.

Navarro stepped in to help.

The car troubles persisted year after year.

"It's been raining before, right, and even the door on my other car wouldn't shut properly and letting cold air in and some water in sometimes," Lemon said.

Their friendship grew with each visit to the shop, until finally, the key wouldn't turn.

Navarro knew it was time and surprised his friend with a 2008 Acura MDX.

"She's got all the whistles and toys that she hasn't figure out how to use yet," Navarro said.

Lemon does know where each piece of her life goes.

"In the front seat here, where the passenger would be I keep my books for reading," she said.

She showed where she keeps refrigerated items in a cooler and where she stores her medications and clothes.

Navarro said he did it because it's how his mom raised him.

"She's always told me to help others," Navarro said.

"He just doesn't help me, he helps other people," Lemon said. "He's just an overall decent human being."

Navarro set up a GoFundMe account to help Lemon with everyday expenses.