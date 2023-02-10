Armed robbery suspect dead after police officers open fire at end of chase in La Habra

A suspect wanted for armed robbery is dead after a police chase that ended in La Habra early Friday morning.

LA HABRA, Calif. (KABC) -- A suspect wanted for armed robbery is dead after a police chase that ended in La Habra early Friday morning.

Just after 1 a.m., Fullerton police officers located the suspect who was wanted for an armed robbery with a gun in San Bernardino. They tried pulling over the suspect at the intersection of Harbor Boulevard and Chapman Avenue in Fullerton, initiating the pursuit as the suspect fled.

During the chase, the suspect crashed and hit an innocent driver at the intersection of Beach Boulevard and Imperial Highway in La Habra. One of the vehicles burst into flames.

That innocent driver that was hit was hospitalized with moderate injuries.

At some point after that crash, officers opened fire and the suspect died at the scene.

Additional details about what prompted officers to shoot were not immediately disclosed.

DEVELOPING: We will add more details to this report as they become available.