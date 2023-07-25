2 sea lions charge beachgoers at La Jolla Cove in San Diego

Two wild sea lions were captured on video charging at a group of beachgoers at La Jolla Cove in San Diego.

Lifeguards could be heard telling people to get back before the charge, but many did not get out of the way until the barking sea lions came ashore.

In the video, you can see one of the sea lions scoot towards tourists on the beach before a second sea lion charges out of the water and onto the shore sending people running in all directions.

No one was hurt by the sea lions.

In June, it was reported that a large algae bloom on California's central and southern coasts was killing sea lions and dolphins, and the effects of the bloom may cause the animals to have distress and become aggressive.

It is not clear if these sea lions were affected by the algae bloom.