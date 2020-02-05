LA library offering $10,000 reward for information on sculpture's missing pieces

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (KABC) -- The Los Angeles Central Library is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to three missing sections of a long-lost sculpture, the "Well of Scribes."

One piece of the sculpture was recovered from Arizona late last year. An article published in Alta Magazine ignited the search for the missing artwork. Now, the Los Angeles Public Library in partnership with Alta Magazine, is seeking the public's help to recover the other two missing pieces. While there is speculation that the sculpture could have been melted down due to the value of its bronze, the Los Angeles Central Library is determined to campaign for the historic artifact's recovery.

The bronze fountain sat in front of the Los Angeles Central Library from 1926, then went missing in 1969 when the library's west lawn was razed to make room for a parking lot.

The well is a nod to the library's theme, the light of learning, which honors history's greatest writers. The recovered piece depicts six scribes, from the Americas and Europe. The missing pieces complete the sculpture and depict Eastern scribes and a Pegasus.
EMBED More News Videos

The Well of the Scribes once sat outside the Los Angeles Central Library from 1926 to 1969.



Anyone with information on the missing sculpture is asked to contact Alta magazine at tips@altaonline.com.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
los angelesarizonacaliforniaarthistoryarts & culturelibraries
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
State of the Union 2020: Watch Pres. Trump's SOTU speech live
Prosecutors seek to drop rape case against OC surgeon
Missing couple found dead on trail near Big Bear Lake
Rollover crash off 15 Freeway captured on surveillance video
Sports Illustrated honors Kobe Bryant with 100-page special edition
Mamba FC soccer players remember their Coach, Kobe Bryant
9 killed, including 3 kids, at video game arcade in Mexico
Show More
Buttigieg, Sanders in lead after 1st round of Iowa caucuses data released
Child with group under coronavirus quarantine becomes ill, transported to hospital
Bodycam video shows Fresno teen with autism being handcuffed
Bernie Sanders' strategy to win CA's Latino vote
2020 Oscar "nominees" debate who should win best picture
More TOP STORIES News