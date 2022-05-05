Man stabbed in back in shower of Crunch Fitness in La Mirada, authorities say

EMBED <>More Videos

Man stabbed in shower of Crunch Fitness in La Mirada, authorities say

LA MIRADA, Calif. (KABC) -- A man was stabbed in the back at a gym in La Mirada Wednesday afternoon, according to authorities.

The stabbing happened in the shower area at a Crunch Fitness in the 12800 block of Valley View Avenue just before 5:30 p.m. and prompted a response from the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department and the county fire department.

According to the Norwalk sheriff's station, the man was stabbed somewhere in the back and was taken to a hospital, where he is in stable condition.

The assailant was only described as a man. He fled the scene, authorities said.

A weapon was not recovered.

Further details about the incident, including a motive, were not immediately available.

DEVELOPING: We will add more details to this report as they become available.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
la miradalos angeles countystabbing
Copyright © 2022 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
TOP STORIES
Video shows moment suspect attacks Dave Chappelle at Hollywood Bowl
2 dead, 1 hospitalized after apparent shooting in Riverside
Man dies after being shot by CHP officers on 105 Freeway in Paramount
Police in search for man who attempted to abduct Simi Valley student
LA announces 'Asian American and Pacific Islanders Los Angeles Day'
Video shows moment deputy shoots at catalytic converter theft suspect
Amber Heard takes stand in Johnny Depp's libel suit
Show More
Everything to know about new 'Doctor Strange' film
How CA first-time homebuyers can get down payment at 0% interest
Gov. Newsom delivers remarks on abortion rights in California
Compton murder suspect found guilty after being caught by TikTok tips
Who leaked Supreme Court draft opinion on abortion?
More TOP STORIES News