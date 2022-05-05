Man stabbed in back in shower of Crunch Fitness in La Mirada, authorities say

LA MIRADA, Calif. (KABC) -- A man was stabbed in the back at a gym in La Mirada Wednesday afternoon, according to authorities.The stabbing happened in the shower area at a Crunch Fitness in the 12800 block of Valley View Avenue just before 5:30 p.m. and prompted a response from the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department and the county fire department.According to the Norwalk sheriff's station, the man was stabbed somewhere in the back and was taken to a hospital, where he is in stable condition.The assailant was only described as a man. He fled the scene, authorities said.A weapon was not recovered.Further details about the incident, including a motive, were not immediately available.