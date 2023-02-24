Landspout tornado knocks down trees in La Mirada neighborhood

A weak tornado formed and knocked down some trees in a La Mirada neighborhood Thursday afternoon.

LA MIRADA, Calif. (KABC) -- A weak tornado formed and knocked down some trees in a La Mirada neighborhood Thursday afternoon.

AIR7 HD was over the 16200 block of Summershade Drive and captured trees that came down when a non-supercell tornado, or landspout, popped up.

There were no reports of any serious injuries.

Experts say a landspout spins from the ground rather than dropping from a cloud. They don't last as long and are generally weak.

A cold storm system in Southern California is expected to intensify with heavy downpours and blizzard conditions in some areas. The full brunt of the storm will hit on Friday.