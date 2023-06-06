ABC7 to broadcast the L.A. Pride Parade Sunday

The Grand Marshals will be celebrated in Hollywood at the LA Pride Parade on Sunday, June 11 at 11am.

The L.A. Pride Parade will be rolling through the historic heart of Hollywood Sunday, and you can watch the celebration on ABC7.

The parade features hundreds of marchers, colorful floats, celebrity guests, and there will be a few big surprises too. The grand marshals for the parade this year are Margaret Cho, the ACLU and the late Leslie Jordan - a family member will represent Jordan.

There is a new route and direction this year. The parade will start at Sunset Boulevard and goes up Highland, and then turns right on Hollywood Boulevard, rolling all the way to Cahuenga where it makes a final right turn heading back to Sunset Boulevard.

It all begins Sunday at 11am.

ABC7 is your official L.A. Pride station! Join our hosts Ellen Leyva and Christiane Cordero as we broadcast the parade on ABC7, Hulu and wherever you stream ABC7.