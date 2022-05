LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Rams fans will have something to celebrate this Christmas.The reigning NFL champs will play on Christmas Day, hosting the Denver Broncos and their new quarterback Russell Wilson.It's one of three NFL games happening on Christmas.We'll learn the rest of the Rams schedule on Thursday when the league releases the 2022 season schedule.We do know the Rams are also playing some tough teams this year including the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers.