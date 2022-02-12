Sports

Rams House! Monterey Park school changes Bengal mascot to Ram ahead of Super Bowl

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Monterey Park school changes Bengal mascot to Ram ahead of Super Bowl

MONTEREY PARK, Calif. (KABC) -- Brightwood Elementary School in Monterey Park is known for having a bengal as a mascot. So a local radio station challenged the school to change it to a ram for the weekend ahead of Super Bowl XLV to show their support for the Los Angeles Rams.

"We were challenged and we had a schoolwide election and so all of the students, about 712 students, voted," said Candance Griego, principal at Brightwood Elementary.




Griego said about 200 voted to keep their mascot as a Bengal, but more than 500 voted to change it to a ram.

Students, teachers, staff and parents celebrated by unveiling their new mascot on a banner on top of the Bengal that's painted in front of the school.
"We have had our mascot as a Bengal for about 60 years. To have it changed to the ram for one weekend is very exciting," said Whitney Hoang, an eighth-grade student at the school.

To witness this moment was the stadium announcer for the L.A. Rams Sam Lagana.

"I am happy to see the City of Los Angeles coming together and to rally around the Rams and the Rams house and the entire experience. It's unifying. When L.A. is together we're better," said Lagana.


And the local radio station gifted a $2,500 check to the school.

Follow Eric on social media:
Facebook.com/abc7eric
Twitter.com/abc7eric
Instagram.com/abc7eric
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsmonterey parklos angeles countylos angeles ramseducationnflsuper bowlschoolmural arts
Copyright © 2022 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
TOP STORIES
Student with gun arrested at school in Cudahy, police say
CA bill would require COVID vaccines for all employees
Jeremy Giambi died by suicide at parents' home in Claremont: Officials
Snoop Dogg sued for alleged sexual assault and battery
9 police officers hurt in 'ambush,' shootout at Phoenix home: Video
LA County's outdoor mask mandate could be lifted next week
Teens learn self-defense techniques at Pasadena fitness center
Show More
Man arrested in brush fire that destroyed at least 2 homes in Whittier
Mosquito surge prompts concerns in San Gabriel Valley
10-month-old found fatally injured at Long Beach motel; dad arrested
Man arrested in New Year's Day fatal stabbing of actor in NoHo
LA County Fire Department captain dies after 'medical emergency'
More TOP STORIES News