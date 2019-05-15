LA school's bike club helps steer kids in right direction

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- It started with just seven donated bikes.Four years later, the bike club at Los Angeles Leadership Academy is up to 50 students and 60 bikes - and pedaling full speed to keep kids motivated and on the right path.The club has also gotten a boost from Olympic cyclist Giddeon Massie. He brought his bike to LALA as part of the Ready, Set, Gold program, which works to motivate kids to exercise and fight obesity."One it's good for us," said student Abraham Velazquez. "Two it helps me get away from problems at home. And three, I just don't like being stuck at home every day."They ride every Friday, often stopping in front of juvenile hall just a few miles from the school.It's a reminder that a bike can open a path to a bright future.