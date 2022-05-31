2 killed in high-speed crash after car slams into backyard of La Verne home

LA VERNE, Calif. (KABC) -- Two people inside a fast-moving car were killed Tuesday morning when the vehicle slammed into the backyard of a home in La Verne, officials said.

The crash happened about 9:15 a.m. in the 500 block of Baseline Road, where the car jumped a curb and went through a wall.

The two deceased individuals inside the vehicle were not immediately identified. There were no reports of injuries to any residents.

Investigators said speed was a factor in the crash.

Baseline was closed in both directions at the scene as the California Highway Patrol conducted an investigation.

DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this report as they become available.
