La Verne softball team lands spot in Little League World Series, but needs your help getting there

LA VERNE, Calif. (KABC) -- A local softball team is hoping you can pitch in to help them get to Greenville, North Carolina, for the Little League Softball World Series.

A group of girls from La Verne advanced to the big tournament over the weekend.

They swept through the West Region Tournament in San Bernardino, beating a team from Arizona 10-1, and now need help getting to their next game.

"For the 1st time in our city history we will be sending a team from La Verne to a Little League World Series," the team said on their PayPal fundraising site.

The team needs $20,000 for the trip and they're collecting donations on PayPal.

The Little League Softball World Series begins next week.

