LAPD, sheriff's officials issue warning after recent sex assaults in LA and West Hollywood

The first incident happened around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 800 block of North Vista Street in Los Angeles. Authorities say that a woman was pushed into a garage, but was able to get away.
About 15 to 20 minutes later, a similar incident happened in the 7600 block of Hampton Avenue in the city of West Hollywood.
A woman was pushed into her apartment. In that case, the woman screamed and the man ran off.
Detectives describe the transient as a man in his early 30s who was wearing dark clothing at the time and carrying a bag.
No arrests have been made.
Anyone with any information regarding the incident in West Hollywood is urged to contact the L.A. County Sheriff's Department at (310) 855-8850. Anyone with information on the incident in the city of Los Angeles is asked to call LAPD's West Bureau Special Assaults at (213) 473-0447.
Officials remind the community to walk in pairs, have their heads up, and be aware of their surroundings.