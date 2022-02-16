LAPD, sheriff's officials issue warning after recent sex assaults in LA and West Hollywood

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A pair of frightening sex assaults involving a homeless man now has Los Angeles police and sheriff's investigators asking people in the West Hollywood area to be on alert.The first incident happened around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 800 block of North Vista Street in Los Angeles. Authorities say that a woman was pushed into a garage, but was able to get away.About 15 to 20 minutes later, a similar incident happened in the 7600 block of Hampton Avenue in the city of West Hollywood.A woman was pushed into her apartment. In that case, the woman screamed and the man ran off.Detectives describe the transient as a man in his early 30s who was wearing dark clothing at the time and carrying a bag.No arrests have been made.Anyone with any information regarding the incident in West Hollywood is urged to contact the L.A. County Sheriff's Department at (310) 855-8850. Anyone with information on the incident in the city of Los Angeles is asked to call LAPD's West Bureau Special Assaults at (213) 473-0447.Officials remind the community to walk in pairs, have their heads up, and be aware of their surroundings.