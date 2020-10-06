Lions, tigers, bears and movies! A new drive-in movie experience coming to LA Zoo

GRIFFITH PARK (KABC) -- The LA Zoo is the latest venue to jump in on the drive-in movie craze.Beginning October 16th, the LA Zoo will show several movies each week for you to watch from the safety and comfort of your car. Each weekend will have a theme--- including "Animal Adventures", "Hair-raising Halloween", and "The Brilliant Betty White."The films during weekend #1 will be animal themed, with "Dr. Doolittle" and "Zootopia" on the marquee.Tickets are available at the zoo website and are expected to sell out quickly.