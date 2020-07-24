As coronavirus hospitalizations in Los Angeles County continue to remain near record levels, medical teams from the U.S. Air Force are being sent to two hospitals in the region.
According to local news outlet LAist, about 40 medical providers will be sent to LAC+USC and Harbor-UCLA medical centers, two of the county's largest public hospitals.
The doctors, nurses and other support staff were expected to arrive on Friday and will help with the intensive care units at both hospitals, the outlet reported. Last week, the military sent a team to Eisenhower Medical Center in Riverside County.
As of Friday, 1,928 people were hospitalized with COVID-19. L.A. County officials 29% of those individuals were in an ICU.
US Air Force medical teams deployed to LA County hospitals as coronavirus hospitalizations surge
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News