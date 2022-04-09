Lady Gaga's dog walker breaks silence after man accused of shooting him was released from jail

On Friday, Gaga's dog walker Ryan Fischer spoke out on the matter now that there's a search for 19-year-old James Jackson.
"While I'm deeply concerned at the events that led to his release, I'm confident law enforcement will rectify the error," Fischer said in a statement. "I ask for Mr. Jackson to turn himself over to the authorities, so resolution to the crime committed against me runs its course, whatever the courts determine that outcome to be."
The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department blames a clerical error for the mistake.
According to the L.A. County District Attorney's Office, Jackson was cleared on Monday to stand trial. He was arraigned Tuesday under a grand jury indictment, which meant assigning him a new case number.
During that transition, he was mistakenly released from jail.
The DA's Office released a statement on their Twitter page Friday afternoon that reads:
"On Tuesday, April 5, 2022, our office indicted Mr. James Howard Jackson for attempted murder, conspiracy to commit a robbery and assault with a semiautomatic firearm. Mr. Jackson was mistakenly released from custody by the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department."
"Our office is working with the Sheriff's Department to ensure Mr. Jackson is returned to custody."
The L.A. County Sheriff's Department also released a statement Friday that said:
"The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department (LASD) is investigating the inadvertent release from custody of Defendant James Howard Jackson. Mr. Jackson was in custody for attempted murder in connection with the shooting of Lady Gaga's dog walker and the theft of two of the singer's French Bulldogs which occurred on February 25, 2021. Defendant Jackson attended court proceedings at the Clara Shortridge Criminal Justice Center on Tuesday, April 5, 2022, and was released from custody on Wednesday, April 6, 2022, due to a clerical error."
"The investigation is continuing and the LASD Major Crimes Bureau is actively working to get Mr. Jackson back in custody."
The Los Angeles Police Department is working with LASD to recapture Jackson.
"Our detectives were not aware of this," Chief Michel Moore said. "We learned of his escape, if you will, of this snafu, as did others in our community and we're working with the sheriff's department to correct this by bringing him back and getting him back in custody so he can face these charges."
Jackson is one of several people charged in the Hollywood shooting last year. Lady Gaga's dogs were taken but were returned days later.
LASD urges anyone with information on Jackson's whereabouts to call the L.A. County Sheriff's Department at (213) 229-1850. Those wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-8477.