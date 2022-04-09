Lady Gaga's dog walker breaks silence after man accused of shooting him was released from jail

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=11725372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Authorities are searching for the man accused of shooting Lady Gaga's dogwalker in Hollywood last year after he was mistakenly released from jail, Eyewitness News has learned.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The man accused of shooting Lady Gaga's dog walker remains on the loose after being mistakenly released from jail on Wednesday.On Friday, Gaga's dog walker Ryan Fischer spoke out on the matter now that there's a search for 19-year-old James Jackson."While I'm deeply concerned at the events that led to his release, I'm confident law enforcement will rectify the error," Fischer said in a statement. "I ask for Mr. Jackson to turn himself over to the authorities, so resolution to the crime committed against me runs its course, whatever the courts determine that outcome to be."The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department blames a clerical error for the mistake.According to the L.A. County District Attorney's Office, Jackson was cleared on Monday to stand trial. He was arraigned Tuesday under a grand jury indictment, which meant assigning him a new case number.During that transition, he was mistakenly released from jail.The DA's Office released a statement on their Twitter page Friday afternoon that reads:The L.A. County Sheriff's Department also released a statement Friday that said:The Los Angeles Police Department is working with LASD to recapture Jackson."Our detectives were not aware of this," Chief Michel Moore said. "We learned of his escape, if you will, of this snafu, as did others in our community and we're working with the sheriff's department to correct this by bringing him back and getting him back in custody so he can face these charges."Jackson is one of several people charged in the Hollywood shooting last year. Lady Gaga's dogs were taken but were returned days later.LASD urges anyone with information on Jackson's whereabouts to call the L.A. County Sheriff's Department at (213) 229-1850. Those wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-8477.