Thousands of fans gather in Expo Park to celebrate LAFC's 1st MLS Cup win

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Thousands of LAFC fans gathered in downtown Los Angeles on Sunday to celebrate the soccer club's first-ever MLS championship.

Los Angeles FC beat the Philadelphia Union in a shootout Saturday night after tying up the score 3-3 late into stoppage time.

The championship came less than five years after the club played its first game as an expansion team.

Fans gathered near Banc of California Stadium, the team's home in Exposition Park, for a party and parade. Team members carried the trophy in on a bus.

One fan said he and his son were in tears as they watched the championship in person.

"Last night was the most epic time we ever had here in the stadium," he said. "It was so electrifying the way the game went. Such a roller coaster.

