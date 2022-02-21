Automotive

LAFD debuts first electric fire truck, coming in May 2022

The Los Angeles Fire Department is showing off a new cutting-edge and environmentally-friendly fire engine.

Outgoing Fire Chief Ralph Terrazas tweeted out a photo of the nation's first-ever electric fire engine.

When the truck comes to a standstill, the engine is automatically deactivated.



It will be assigned to Hollywood's Fire Station 82 and is expected to be put into use by early May 2022.

