LAFD debuts first electric fire truck, coming in May 2022

Take a look at our new #LAFD electric engine! It’ll be the 1st in the Nation! We are expected to take delivery by early May. It will be assigned to Hollywood’s Fire Station 82. pic.twitter.com/q09Mi7eBho — Chief Terrazas (@LAFDChief) February 19, 2022

The Los Angeles Fire Department is showing off a new cutting-edge and environmentally-friendly fire engine.Outgoing Fire Chief Ralph Terrazas tweeted out a photo of the nation's first-ever electric fire engine.When the truck comes to a standstill, the engine is automatically deactivated.It will be assigned to Hollywood's Fire Station 82 and is expected to be put into use by early May 2022.