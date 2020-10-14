LAFD rolls out firefighting robot capable of dousing flames humans can't

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The Los Angeles Fire Department is adding a new member to the team - but it's not human.It's the Thermite RS3, the first robotic firefighting device in the United States.The robot can perform multiple functions, especially at commercial and industrial fire incidents, where it can help protect firefighters from a building collapse or other dangerous situations.The RS3 was donated by the LAFD Foundation. It will be assigned to a downtown fire station as part of an Urban Search and Rescue team.LAFD Chief Ralph Terrazas and City Councilmember Monica Rodriguez joined together at the Frank Hotchkin Memorial Training Center in Elysian Park for a demonstration of the RS3's capabilities on Tuesday.