Laguna Beach police search for attempted murder suspect accused of attacking ex-girlfriend

Police said the man burglarized his ex-girlfriend's home and then attacked her hours later.

LAGUNA BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- Detectives in Laguna Beach are searching for an attempted murder suspect accused of attacking his ex-girlfriend Wednesday morning.

According to police, officers were sent to a home in the 1600 block of Tahiti Avenue in reference to a domestic violence incident.

When they got there, they found woman who had "sustained significant injuries."

Thurston Middle School and Laguna Beach High School, which are located near the home, were alerted, though "no threat to student or staff safety was present," according to police.

Laguna Beach Fire Department paramedics treated the woman at the scene and transported her to a local hospital for further evaluation. Police said the victim's ex-boyfriend, Charles Kelley, burglarized her home and then attacked her hours later.

He fled the scene before officers arrived.

Kelly is being described as a 6-foot-tall white male with brown hair, blue eyes who weighs 200 lbs. He was last seen wearing a dark blue jacket, grey T-shirt, and black pants.

Police is asking anyone who may have seen Kelley to contact 911 or the Laguna Beach Police Department at 949-497-0701.

Anyone with additional information is urged to contact Detective M. Lee with the Major Crimes and Intelligence Unit at 949-497-0371 or MLee@lagunabeachcity.net.