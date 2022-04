LAGUNA HILLS, Calif. (KABC) -- Authorities are hoping surveillance video footage will lead to the identification and arrest of the burglars that targeted a Laguna Hills jewelry store last month.The incident occurred at Profix Jewelry and Watch Repairs in the 24000 block of Avenida De La Carlota.The owner said the thieves broke into the store and got into the safe. But they did not get away with a lot of merchandise because police showed up within two minutes.There was about $20,000 in property damage.The shop owner said it was the second time in three years his business has been burglarized.