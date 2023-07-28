4 injured after wrong-way driver crashes into bus stop in Laguna Hills

Authorities said the driver was driving the wrong way down El Toro Road when he or she lost control and slammed into the bus stop.

LAGUNA HILLS, Calif. (KABC) -- Three people waiting at a bus stop in Laguna Hills were injured late Thursday night when a wrong-way driver crashed into them, authorities said.

It happened near the intersection of El Toro Road and Paseo De Valencia. The driver was driving the wrong way on El Toro Road when he or she lost control and slammed into the bus stop.

The Orange County Sheriff's Department said the three victims and the driver were all rushed to the hospital.

Their conditions are unknown.

AIR7 HD captured a silver SUV with serious damage to its front end in the middle of the road. It's unclear of drugs or alcohol played a role in the crash.

The investigation remains ongoing.