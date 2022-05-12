At least 20 homes destroyed as 195-acre Laguna Niguel fire forces evacs; cause under investigation

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=11839856" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> At least 20 homes in Laguna Niguel were destroyed Wednesday as a fast-moving brush fire spread rapidly and forced evacuations.

LAGUNA NIGUEL, Calif. (KABC) -- At least 20 homes in Laguna Niguel were destroyed by a brush fire that spread rapidly amid strong winds, and crews continued to flight the flames on Thursday.The blaze, called the Coastal Fire, broke out Wednesday afternoon between Laguna Niguel and Laguna Beach near a water treatment plant, according to the Orange County Fire Authority, and quickly erupted in size.The fire started at about 30 acres around 5 p.m., ultimately making its way over Pacific Island Drive and exploding to nearly 200 acres. Fire officials were expected to provide an update at a press conference scheduled for 8:30 a.m.Mandatory evacuation orders were quickly issued for those living on Coronado Pointe Drive, Vista Court, and Via Las Rosas. Deputies with the Orange County Sheriff's Department estimate there are about 100 structures across those areas. All roads leading up to those streets are closed.Another mandatory evacuation order was issued for the area north of the intersection of Flying Cloud Drive and Pacific Island Drive to the intersection of Highlands Avenue and Pacific Island Drive. Meanwhile, an evacuation warning issued for the Balboa Nyes (Portafina) neighborhood was lifted.While the cause of the fire remains under investigation, Southern California Edison said it sent a letter to the state Public Utilities Commission to inform them of "circuit activity" around the time the fire was reported. It's not clear what that means, but one resident from south Laguna Beach told Eyewitness News the power went out moments before she started hearing sirens apparently responding to the fire.Fire Chief of the Orange County Fire Authority Brian Fennessy said though the structure count has not been fully determined yet, he believes about 20 homes have been destroyed.As firefighters worked to put out major hotspots Wednesday, Fennessy said the strong winds were blowing embers into the attics, making it harder for them to get through."You've got to remember that this fire was wind-driven," said Fennessy during a Wednesday evening news conference. "We have embers cast very deep down into those canyons, many of them up into those palm trees. We had embers in our attic spaces, through vents. The focus is to get into these homes and to really take a look into those attics, to get down in the vegetation, to really make sure we're not leaving any hot embers in place."Fennessy said there have been no reports of any injuries.Meanwhile, Elaine Gennawey, the mayor of Laguna Niguel, said the city's water district has sent out an alert asking residents to reduce water usage.An evacuation center has also been created for those seeking help.Residents in the area can visit the Crown Valley Community Center at 29751 Crown Valley Parkway for assistance. The Orange County Emergency Operations Center has also created a public information hotline to respond to questions from residents. You can reach them at 714-628-7085.