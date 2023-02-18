Man arrested in death of 36-year-old woman whose body was found in Laguna Niguel hotel

David Moreno, a 38-year-old from San Juan Capistrano, was arrested and charged with homicide.

Investigators in Orange County are seeking the public's help with a homicide investigation after a 36-year-old woman was found dead in a hotel room in Laguna Niguel.

LAGUNA NIGUEL, Calif. (KABC) -- A man was arrested in connection to the death of a 36-year-old woman whose body was found in a hotel room in Laguna Niguel four months ago.

According to a tweet posted by the Orange County Sheriff's Department, 38-year-old David Moreno of San Juan Capistrano was arrested Friday and charged with homicide.

The incident happened on Oct. 15, 2022, in the 28000 block of Camino Capistrano. Deputies responded to the hotel and discovered the body of Griselda Petra Pinedareta.

Her death was being investigated as a homicide due to its "suspicious nature" but further details surrounding the circumstances were not provided.

Details surrounding Moreno's arrest were also not immediately released.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the sheriff's department at (714) 288-6740.