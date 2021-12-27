Weather

Icy roads leave travelers stuck for hours in Lake Arrowhead

LAKE ARROWHEAD, Calif. (KABC) -- Dozens of cars were stuck in icy conditions in Lake Arrowhead on Sunday.

Lanes were shut down on Kuffel Canyon and other roads for hours as drivers were putting chains on their cars and struggling to navigate the slick roads.

"We're trying to go to our cabin," said traveler Trevor Adame. "Check-in was at 5, and now we're screwed."

"As you can see we've been stuck for about two hours. This is hell right now."

Eventually all lanes were reopened. The incident serves as a reminder to bring chains when driving to the mountains and drive carefully.
