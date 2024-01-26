WATCH LIVE

2 hospitalized after carjacking attempt near Lake Balboa elementary school

Friday, January 26, 2024 8:13AM
LAKE BALBOA, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Two people were injured during an attempted carjacking near an elementary school in Lake Balboa Thursday night, according to police.

Officers arrived at the 7800 block of Amestoy Avenue, near Stagg Elementary School, around 8:50 p.m. after the victims were reportedly shot at, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The victims apparently managed to drive away and make it to an apartment complex near Reseda Boulevard and Keswick Street and call for help. That's where paramedics arrived and transported the victims to a hospital.

It's unclear if the victims were wounded by gunfire, however, a vehicle at the apartment complex was pierced with bullet holes.

Details about the suspect or suspects were not immediately available.

City News Service contributed to this report.

