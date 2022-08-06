Ford Expedition ends up in front yard of home after hitting 5 cars, 2 motorcycles, power poles

One of the vehicles hit in the crash ended up crashing into a nearby business.

The driver of a Ford Expedition ended up in the front yard of a home after hitting five other cars, two motorcycles and some power poles.

LAKE BALBOA, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A dramatic crash was caught on camera in Lake Balboa.

The driver of a Ford Expedition ended up in the front yard of a home in Lake Balboa after hitting five other cars, two motorcycles and some power poles.

It happened on Vanowen Street and Yarmouth Avenue just after 11 p.m. Thursday.

One of the vehicles hit in the crash ended up crashing into a nearby business.

The driver who ended up in the front yard was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Three other people were treated at the scene. The crash caused damage and flooding in the area.

The cause of the collision remains unknown.