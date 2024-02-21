Man killed, woman hospitalized in critical condition after 2-car crash in Lake Balboa

Surveillance video showed a blue coupe zoom down a street before the driver crashed into a truck at a Lake Balboa intersection.

LAKE BALBOA, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A man was killed and a woman was hospitalized in critical condition following a violent two-car crash in Lake Balboa Tuesday morning, authorities said.

The crash was reported around 9:42 a.m. near the intersection of Saticoy Street and Louise Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

Authorities said a woman was driving a blue coupe that crashed into a white truck, which then slammed into a nearby Panda Express restaurant.

The male driver in the truck died at the scene. The woman was taken to a hospital in critical condition, the LAFD said.

Animal control rescued a Pomeranian, seemingly unharmed, from the wreckage of the blue car.

Prior to the crash, surveillance video from a barbershop captured the blue coupe speeding down Louise Avenue. The speed limit in the aera is 40 mph.

No other injuries were reported.

A natural gas meter was damaged when the truck, which was carrying commercial pesticide equipment, slammed into the restaurant, according to the LAFD.

Hazmat crews arrived to help out with a gas leak and other chemicals released in the street.

Witnesses said the impact felt like a bomb went off.

"They play 'Speed Racer' and this is the results of it," Richard Melara of Lake Balboa said.

With the rain creating dangerous road conditions, LAFD Capt. Erik Scott said he's seeing an increase in traffic collisions.

The cause of the crash will be determined by LAPD investigators.