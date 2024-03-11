70-year-old Inland Empire man allegedly posed as officer to make traffic stops

Officials say the 70-year-old suspect was driving a Crown Victoria with emergency lights to pull over drivers in the Lake Elsinore area.

CANYON LAKE, Calif. (KABC) -- A 70-year-old Inland Empire man was arrested for allegedly impersonating a police officer to pull over drivers in the Lake Elsinore area, officials say.

Sheriff's deputies say suspect Steven Sawhill of Canyon Lake flashed a badge and was driving a Crown Victoria sedan with emergency lights during the fake traffic stops. Investigators obtained surveillance video of least one of his traffic stops.

Deputies arrested Sawhill for several violations including impersonating a peace officer and false imprisonment. They say they found a badge and other fraudulent identification cards in his possession.

The department is asking anyone else who has information or may have been victimized by Sawhill to call the Lake Elsinore Station at (951)245-3300.