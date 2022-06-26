9-year-old swimmer goes missing in Lake Elsinore, prompting search by sheriff's dive team

LAKE ELSINORE, Calif. (KABC) -- A 9-year-old boy went missing while swimming in Lake Elsinore on Sunday morning, prompting an ongoing search, authorities said.Riverside County Sheriff's Department deputies responded shortly after 10:30 a.m. to a report of a possibly drowning child near the 32000 block of Riverside Drive, a spokesperson for the agency said.The boy was reported to have been swimming in the lake with his family, who later saw him struggling to stay afloat, the spokesperson said.Family members attempted to help the child but lost sight of him, according to authorities.A sheriff's aviation unit joined the search from the air while a dive team scoured the water for the boy.The dive team will continue searching until past nightfall, and will return at dawn if the child is not found, the Sheriff's Department said.