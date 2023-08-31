12-year-old Lake Elsinore student dies after collapsing in PE class due to heat, some parents say

A 12-year-old boy in Lake Elsinore died after a PE class and parents at the school believe his death may have been heat related.

LAKE ELSINORE, Calif. (KABC) -- A 12-year-old boy in Lake Elsinore died after a PE class and parents at the school believe his death may have been heat related.

Yahshua Robinson, a student at Canyon Lake Middle School, collapsed Tuesday and became unresponsive, according to some parents.

A GoFundMe set up to help the boy's family says the death "was brought about by the sweltering heat."

"Despite the response and care of medical professionals, Yahshua tragically succumbed to cardiac arrest at the hospital," read the GoFundMe's description.

"We are still in shock and disbelief over Yahshua's death," read a statement issued on behalf of Yahshua's family. "He was a bright, talented, and loving child who had a bright future ahead of him. We are struggling to understand why this happened."

Eyewitness News is working to get more information on boy's death. We're still waiting for a response from the district.

This is a developing story. This article will continue to be updated as more information becomes available.