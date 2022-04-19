LASD detectives investigating possible drowning involving 2 children in Lake Hughes community

LAKE HUGHES, Calif. (KABC) -- Los Angeles County sheriff's homicide detectives are investigating a report of a possible drowning involving two children Monday night in the Lake Hughes area.Two "juveniles" were taken to the hospital by air ambulance, according to the L.A. County Fire Department. Their condition is unknown.The agency says emergency crews responded to the 43000 block of Lake Hughes Road shortly after 7:30 p.m.It's was not clear whether the two children, possibly as young as 3 or 4 years old, according to officials, were alone or with someone else at the time of the incident.The investigation is ongoing.