The best ways to see sharks up close!

From an underground train ride to an up-close look at sharks, see the unique ways these local aquariums are teaching kids and adults about shark conservation! 🦈

HOUSTON, Texas -- They may be the fiercest predators in the ocean, but sharks are also among the most threatened species in the world. That's why Houston's Downtown Aquarium and Lake Jackson's Sea Center Texas are working to teach both kids and adults about the importance of shark conservation.

The Aquarium has several exhibits where families can get up close to sharks, including an underground Shark Voyage train that takes you right through the center of a 200,000 gallon shark tank!

Texas Parks and Wildlife's Sea Center Texas is also working to help people better understand the marine ecosystem. Sea Center Texas is an aquarium, hatchery, and education center that teaches about and protects Texas marine wildlife. Hundreds attended the center's annual Shark Celebration, where families got the opportunity to see and touch real shark specimens, take part in a shark scavenger hunt and participate in a lot of shark-themed fun.

Click on the video above to see the unique ways these local aquariums are teaching visitors all about sharks!