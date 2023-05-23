The dog that was covered head to toe in stings after a swarm of bees attacked him has died.

Dog dies days after swarm of bees stings him hundreds of times in Riverside County

LAKE MATTHEWS, Calif. (KABC) -- The dog that was covered head to toe in stings after a swarm of bees attacked him has died.

Chance, a two-year-old Pitbull-Mastiff, was rushed to a veterinary clinic after the attack so vets could remove hundreds of stingers.

A GoFundMe had been set up to pay for Chance's growing medical expenses. His family was struggling to pay for his care given that they were a young family with two children.

The bees went on the attack when a neighboring homeowner found a hive on a fence that was going to be replaced and tried to get rid of the hive after watching some videos on YouTube about removing bees.

The swarm of bees became vicious, and a segment of the hive's population broke off and went into the neighboring backyard, where they attacked Chance.

The Lake Matthews attack comes on the heels of a string of bee attacks in Southern California.

Earlier this month, two people were hospitalized, including a volunteer LAPD officer, after a swarm of bees went on the attack Encino.

Pasadena has implemented a policy to deal with aggressive bees as well after an attack there.

Bee experts say aggressive behavior from bees is unusual, as the species usually does not bother humans.

Bees, the experts say, only go on the attack if they have been "disturbed."